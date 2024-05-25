Lady Gaga is facing severe criticism from netizens after revealing that she continued performing during one of her concerts despite testing positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old singer disclosed this during a live Q&A session in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 23, ahead of the airing of her concert special, "Gaga Chromatica Ball," on HBO.

During the session, Gaga admitted to her fans that she had tested positive for the virus but decided to go ahead with the performances to avoid disappointing her fans. "I just didn’t want to let all the fans down," she explained, justifying her decision by pointing out that fans were already putting themselves at risk by attending the shows.

Gaga's confession has sparked outrage online, with some netizens calling her actions "irresponsible" and even suggesting that she "should be in prison." A viral video showing Gaga walking through the crowd at her shows drew sharp criticism, with one viewer commenting, "This is genuinely disgusting and irresponsible," and another stating, "I don’t think this is something you can brag about."

The controversy deepened as it was revealed that Gaga did not specify which shows she performed after her diagnosis but confirmed that she performed five. According to a report by People, Gaga shared her diagnosis with her team, giving them the option to back out of the performances if they felt uncomfortable. Despite this, the shows went on as planned.

Many netizens have condemned Gaga's actions, labeling them as reckless and dangerous. Some have even predicted legal repercussions, with one user suggesting that a "class action lawsuit" could be imminent. However, there were also posts offering additional context, noting that the venues required proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry and that the shows were held in open stadiums with Gaga performing hundreds of feet away from the audience. According to these posts, no reported cases of COVID-19 were linked to the tour.

The backlash highlights the ongoing sensitivity around COVID-19 protocols and the responsibilities of public figures in adhering to health guidelines to protect themselves and others.