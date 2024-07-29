Pop superstar Lady Gaga delivered a showstopping performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, captivating audiences worldwide. The singer's appearance at the event was shrouded in secrecy until she took centre stage on the River Seine.

Gaga's rendition of the French classic "Mon Truc en Plumes" ("My Thing With Feathers") by Zizi Jeanmaire wowed spectators. Donning a striking black corset adorned with feathers, she led a troupe of dancers in a choreographed spectacle, later transitioning to a piano solo.

The "Bad Romance" hitmaker shared behind-the-scenes glimpses and reflections on her official X account, offering fans an intimate look at her Olympic experience.

However, it wasn't just Gaga's musical prowess making waves. During a subsequent Olympic swimming event, the singer introduced her longtime partner, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, as her "fiancé" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. This interaction, captured on video and shared via Attal's TikTok account, has fueled speculation about the couple's relationship status.

Rumours of an engagement between Gaga and Polansky first emerged in April when the singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The pair have been linked romantically since late 2019 or early 2020.

This potential engagement follows Gaga's previous high-profile relationships, including broken engagements with talent agent Christian Carino in 2019 and actor Taylor Kinney in 2016.