Popular streaming platform Netflix is amping up the supernatural drama quotient with music sensation Lady Gaga joining the cast of "Wednesday" for its second season. The production is currently underway in Ireland.

The "Bad Romance" hitmaker's role remains shrouded in mystery, though fans are already buzzing with excitement. Gaga's connection to the series sparked last year when her track "Bloody Mary" became the backdrop for Jenna Ortega's viral dance sequence.

Star power is flooding the new season with industry veterans Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Noah Taylor signing on as series regulars. The guest star roster reads like a Hollywood who's who, featuring Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, and "The Sixth Sense" star Haley Joel Osment.

Familiar faces returning to Nevermore Academy include Ortega as the deadpan Wednesday Addams, alongside Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Adding to the intrigue, Netflix released a teaser in September featuring Ortega's ominous warning about potential eye-bleeding if more footage was revealed.

The gothic series, helmed by creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, maintains Tim Burton's creative influence as executive producer. Ortega steps into a producer role for the upcoming season, adding to her responsibilities at the Spooky Academy.

Release dates for the new season haven't been announced yet, leaving fans eager for more supernatural shenanigans at Nevermore.