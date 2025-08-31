Lady Gaga joins VMAs lineup as star-studded performers revealed

The MTV Video Music Awards just added more firepower: Lady Gaga will perform at the September 7 ceremony.

She leads this year’s nominations with 12, including for Die With a Smile, Abracadabra, and her album Mayhem. Bruno Mars follows with 11, Kendrick Lamar with 10, Sabrina Carpenter and Rosé with eight, and Ariana Grande and The Weeknd with seven each.

Joining Gaga on the performance roster are Carpenter, Post Malone, Sombr, Doja Cat, Conan Gray, Alex Warren, DJ Snake, Jelly Roll, J Balvin, and Tate McRae.

Mariah Carey will take the stage and accept the Video Vanguard Award, Busta Rhymes will receive the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, and Ricky Martin will be honoured with the first-ever Latin Icon Award.

Adding to the buzz, Gaga recently confirmed her new track The Dead Dance will arrive September 3, coinciding with the release of the second half of Netflix’s Wednesday season two.