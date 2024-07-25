Lady Gaga is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, according to reports. Fans had speculated about her appearance alongside Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura, but the lineup remains largely undisclosed.

Speculations began when Gaga and Dion were spotted in Paris ahead of the Olympics. Social media footage showed the 'A Star Is Born' actress waving to admirers in the city.

Gaga, a Grammy and Oscar-winning performer, is currently busy filming 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' where she stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. She is also headlining her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma + Jazz & Piano. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is set to release on October 4, 2024, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

The first 'Joker' film was a major success, earning 11 Oscar nominations and winning Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Gudnadottir. The sequel, directed by Todd Phillips, will take place mostly in Arkham Asylum and will exist separately from other DC films and characters.

Lady Gaga's Olympic performance will be her first televised stage appearance since her performance of "Hold My Hand" at the 95th Academy Awards.