Lady Gaga has secured a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, marking a significant step toward achieving EGOT status—an elite distinction for artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Her award-winning performance of Hold My Hand aired during the NFL’s 2024 Super Bowl broadcast and served as a tribute to the victims of the New Year's Eve attack in New Orleans that left 14 people dead. The tribute, performed on Bourbon Street, featured Gaga at the piano, backed by a live band and choir. First responders, local law enforcement, and state police were seated in the front rows during the emotionally charged segment.

The performance originally aired as part of the 59th NFL Super Bowl coverage and was later nominated alongside other major productions, including Evolution of the Black Quarterback, The Lionheart, Noche UFC: For Mexico, For All Time, and The Turnaround.

Gaga, who already holds an Academy Award and multiple Grammys, now needs only a Tony Award to complete the EGOT. Hold My Hand, which was also featured in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, had previously earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations.

In related news, Gaga is set to appear in a cameo role in Season 2 of Wednesday, set to release in two parts later this year—Part 1 on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3, according to Variety. Details about her character remain under wraps.