Lagaan to return to theatres for 25th anniversary celebrations

Aamir Khan's acclaimed period sports drama Lagaan is set for a limited theatrical re-release on June 12, 13 and 14 as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The announcement was made by Aamir Khan Productions through its official social media channels, confirming that the film will return to cinema halls nearly a quarter-century after its original release. The production house described the film as a "timeless epic" and invited audiences to relive the experience on the big screen.

Ahead of the re-release, the makers also unveiled the film's trailer, triggering a wave of nostalgia among cinema enthusiasts. Several fans expressed excitement online, with many saying they were looking forward to watching the film in theatres once again.

Released in 2001, Lagaan remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films. Set in 1893 during British colonial rule, the story follows residents of a drought-hit village who are burdened by heavy taxes. Their fortunes take an unexpected turn when a British Army officer challenges them to a cricket match, offering tax relief if they can secure victory. Faced with a game they have never played before, the villagers unite to learn the sport and take on their colonial rulers.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and headlined by Aamir Khan, the film combined themes of resistance, unity and hope against the backdrop of colonial India. Its music, storytelling and portrayal of rural life earned widespread acclaim both in India and abroad.

The film was screened at several international film festivals and received numerous honours. At the 49th National Film Awards, Lagaan won eight awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The anniversary re-release offers audiences an opportunity to revisit one of Indian cinema's most influential films on the big screen.