Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is making headlines ever since ex-IPL Chairman Lalit K Modi announced his love for her.

He literally broke the internet with cosy holiday pictures of the two from Maldives and Sardinia, Italy. While netizens are reacting with amazement at this unlikely duo, celebrities are pleasantly surprised.

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)," Lalit Modi said in a tweet.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi, in the next tweet, clarified that they aren't married yet, just dating. "Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he tweeted.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The post created a lot of buzz on social media, with many speculating if the duo are going to get married soon. However, the ex-IPL boss soon clarified that the two are 'just dating'.

Lalit Modi had left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering linked to the IPL. He has been in London since then.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak.

The beauty queen has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.

Sushmita Sen had announced her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year. She is a single mother to two daughters - Alisah and Renee. Ms Sen adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.