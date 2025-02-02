Set against the breath taking backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas, the documentary 'Land Rover Family' by Kolkata-based Shilbhadra Datta still photographer over the last 40 years now makes “personal documentary films”.

Shilbhadra Datta loves making documentary films that dwell on immersive storytelling, exploring resources from raw reality, and documenting stories of human resilience and adventure. With a background in photography and cinematography, he brings an intriguing perspective to his work, blending deep cultural understanding with cinematic artistry.

His latest project, Land Rover Family, showcases the days in the life of the famous master car on and along the challenging mountain roads. In other words, the Himalayan legacy of the iconic four-wheeler and the men on its wheels. He delicately takes us on an evocative journey through the lives of people in Maneybhanjang, a small village in Darjeeling. Situated at an altitude of 6,325 feet, this border checkpoint between India and Nepal is home to a unique fleet of vintage Land Rovers, vehicles that have transcended their utility to become an enduring symbol of resilience and connection in the Himalayan region.

The film follows their journey through rugged terrains and myriad remote landscapes. It traces their profound connection to the people of the land steeped in Buddhist ethos, their shared experiences, lived culture, and human transformations born out of constant uncertainties. Shilbhadra’s approach to storytelling reveals emotional and philosophical dimensions to both the external challenges of the world and the internal journey of bonding, discoveries, and adaptations.

“Today, these heritage ‘Land Rovers’ have become a part of the region's folklore”, he adds.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Datta shares his inspiration, the challenges of filmmaking in such remote locations, and how he brought the story of these iconic vehicles and their custodians to life on screen.

What inspired you to document the legacy of the Land Rovers in the Land Rover Family, and how did you decide to focus on their unique connection with the Himalayan region?

My association with Land Rovers began in my childhood at a very impressionable age. Here, I must add that a close family member presented me with a die-cast toy to scale Land Rover as a little boy. The very look of it fascinated me. In the mid-1970s, when for the first time I went to Darjeeling, the majority of the taxis that one could hire were all Land Rovers. I enjoyed taking shared rides for around Rs 10/- for one side ride on the Land Rover to Batasia Loop or Ghum Railway Station from Chawk Bazaar, in Darjeeling. Subsequently, I’ve been going to Maneybhanjang for many years, initially as a trekker. While walking up the mountains, I saw Series-I Land Rovers plying up and down the steep gradients and hairpin bends on dirt tracks on the treacherous mountain roads amidst fog and clouds, carrying goods and passengers. The performance of these vehicles intrigued me. The more, I thought about them, I started to explore and ask the locals about the maintenance of these old ‘four-wheel drives’. Gradually, I discovered that there was a dearth of genuine spare parts, hence the local mechanics would tirelessly work on the lathe machine to produce replacements. I realised that these Land Rovers were the lifeline of the mountain people of Maneybhanjang to Sandakphu, much like the value and preciousness of ‘bullock carts’ in other places. And, their sacrifices for the upkeep of these rugged 4 X 4s. I knew from then on that I must spread the story of the connection of Land Rovers with the local population to the outside world, but how? My involvement was getting increasingly deeper with the local people—finally, the idea of making a documentary crystalised in my head sometime in 2005. As opposed to writing a 2000-word write-up with five or six photographs making a feature article, which I thought wouldn’t have much scope for posterity. But, at that point, I had no funds or the resources to hire equipment to start shooting. Moreover, as a photographer, I couldn’t possibly think of getting someone else to do the camera work. I waited for all these years to buy my ‘own’ equipment and collect funds to start the project.

Your film captures the life of the drivers and the communities intertwined with these iconic vehicles. How did you ensure their stories were authentically represented on screen?

Once, I had made up my mind to make the documentary, I started my research on the history of these Series I & II Land Rovers, kept on going back to Maneybhanjang, talking to the divers, the mechanics, the locals, and most importantly went on a trip with my then girlfriend and her daughter to Sandakphu riding a Series – I, Land Rover 4 X 4 , a young strapping Laxman Tamang ‘Lachchu’ was on the wheels driving one of ‘Kalu’ Pasang Tamang’s four vehicles. That was a real adventure. And, I wanted to replicate it on screen. Subsequently, I went back on different short tours of the place. Therefore, the more time I spent among the people of Maneybhanjang they started to drop their inhibitions relaxed, hence accepting me as their friend and well-wisher. Such an attitude from them made my task as a filmmaker easier. They began to realise what I was looking for.

Given your background in photography and cinematography, how did you approach capturing the rugged terrains and the cultural essence of the Eastern Himalayas in this project?

My interest in these heritage 4 x 4s also helped to process of filming. In my previous film ‘Sukal – the Puppet Himself”, having used my camera sitting next to the driver inside a moving vehicle, I had planned my shots and would from time to time instruct the driver to maintain a steady speed and not suddenly jam the breaks. Also, having developed a closeness and a bond of being a friend helped during the shooting. The presence of my mirrorless camera in the film is just another fellow traveler inside the Land Rover and the driver ‘Lachchu’ was much aware of it, so neither of us had any problem during the shooting.

Were there any particular challenges in filming in such remote and treacherous locations, and how did you overcome them?

Except for the cold weather, drizzles, and soft bad road conditions, there weren’t challenges in filming in such remote and treacherous locations. My trust in Laxman Tamang on the wheels was most comforting.

What is the current scenario of Documentary filmmaking in India?

For documentary filmmakers, securing funding remains a significant challenge, even today. Initially, I considered crowdfunding, but when I started this process in 2022, I encountered numerous obstacles. I invested all the money I had from maturing fixed deposits and LIC policies, as my film required extensive travel.

Despite all the technological progress that we’ve excess to and can take advantage of the financial and distribution & screening part of documentary films is still not on even playing grounds with that of feature films. Initially, I tried to get ‘crowdfunding’ through recognized institutions situated in different countries. But, I couldn’t approach them through the net as India was blocked out as we had an election year, I guess the dispensation at the Union Government level was blocking out such possibilities of ‘crowd funding’. Hence, I had to fall back on my personal savings and borrowed money from close friends and relatives. Here, Ranjit Kumar Chowdhury an ex-professor in English from the Cotton University previously Cotton College in Guwahati came forward through his trust in the JUGAL KISHORE CHOWDHURY CHARITABLE AND EDUCATIONAL TRUST.

It needs mention here that Shilbhadra Datta's 'Land Rover Family' was screened at the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival held in Kolkata between 4 - 11 December 2024. Here are some audience reactions to the film.

"Through your lens, these rugged, vintage vehicles cease to be just mechanical entities; instead, they emerge as inseparable companions to the raw, untamed beauty of the Himalayan terrain. Your portrayal of the Land Rover drivers and the families who own these iconic vehicles is deeply touching. It is as if their destinies are intertwined, their lives and livelihoods etched into the very gears of these machines. These cars, though aged and weathered, are not merely tools of transport; they are treasured family members who have stood steadfast through every twist and turn, every storm and sunshine. Dreams, memories, and hopes are intricately tied to these vehicles, as is the spirit of perseverance that defines the people who rely on them", one cinemagoer Rick Chakraborty wrote.

"It was very nice. I really appreciated the human touch of the film, where the drivers and their families speak about their connection to the vehicle and how it's part of their family. Also, your voiceover was perfect. There was a lot of poise and calmness in your tone and in how you explained the film. Your film wasn’t pushing anything down the throat of the audience", Kaukab Daniyal Jamil wrote.

"The road to Sandakphu is in terrible shape. The people there struggle to overcome hurdles for their livelihood with their Land Rovers. Their love for the tourists is unwavering. In this context, when spare parts are not available and only 40 odd cars exist, it is inhuman on the part of the government to ban plying of Land Rovers. Shilbhadra, in earnest, shows camaraderie with the struggling people with their Land Rovers. The rich nature and the simple people stood in contrast with the government's motive and very bad road condition", Prabir Mitra wrote.

"Ratan Tata would have loved to see this film. The film to me depicted, showed the hardiness of Indians as well as the Land rover cars...how both can survive adverse conditions by making use of whatever little resources available. It was touching to see how lives and families depend upon and are intertwined with these age old cars. The film captures the emotions of the families as well as the drivers very well. The cinematography is beautiful showcasing the natural bounty and Shilbhadra's photographic skills. The music adds to the flavor. A wonderful human interest story", said Nandini De.

His earlier documentaries such as Sukal – the Puppet Himself and Kolkata’s Mounted Police have earned him recognition for their sensitive portrayal of man's multi-layered attachments with their objects of desire and livelihoods. With Land Rover Family, Shilbhadra again chooses to explore a known theme of the relationship between a man and his machine but from a new perspective...an engaging cinematic text that invites audiences to reflect on the dynamics as well as the hidden nuances; the heartbeats of a folk-lore.