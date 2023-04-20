Pamela Chopra, the late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, has away. According to reports, she passed away in the Mumbai hospital where she had been treated for almost two weeks. Her sons Aditya Chopra, who is wed to star Rani Mukerji and Uday Chopra are left behind.

"With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection", a notification on April 20 read.

Tweeting about her death on Thursday, Javed Akhtar, said, “Today Pam ji, the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person.”

Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away . She was a great lady . Intelligent, educated , warm and witty . Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution in his scripts and music . She was an exceptional person . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 20, 2023

Pamela reportedly spent the previous 15 days at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, where she was put on a ventilator. However, her condition worsened, and on Thursday, she passed away. Her funeral arrangements are awaiting details.

Since her late husband's passing, Pamela Chopra has racked up a number of honours in his name. A week after being hospitalised to the Lilavati hospital with dengue in 2012, Yash Chopra passed away from multi-organ failure. With classics like Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, and Dil to Pagal Hai during the course of his five-decade brilliant career, Yash Chopra, who turned 80 on September 27, 2012, transformed the face of romance in Hindi film and went on to become a household name in Bollywood.

Yash and Pamela's son Aditya Chopra is a successful director and producer. Their younger son Uday had tried his hand at acting, and is now a producer.