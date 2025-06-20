'ABCD' fame Lauren Gottlieb marries Tobias Jones in Italy

Actor-choreographer Lauren Gottlieb married her longtime boyfriend and content creator Tobias Jones in an intimate ceremony on June 11, in Italy. The event was attended by the couple's close friends and families.

Lauren Gottlieb shared photos from the traditional Christian wedding on her Instagram, where she wore a white gown and Jones donned a black and white tuxedo.

Lauren is known for her roles in dance-based Bollywood movies, including ABCD, ABCD 2 and others. She also gained popularity for her performance in the Baadshah's song 'Mercy'.

Among the series of photos shared, one captures the emotional moment as Lauren walked down the aisle with her father, towards Tobias Jones, who awaited her at the centre stage. As the couple posed for cameras, they shared the memorable moment when Lauren said "I Do" at the ceremony.

While sharing the pictures, the couple penned a heartwarming note for the people who made their wedding beautiful and memorable.

"Mr. & Mrs. Jones 11.06.2025. On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We've always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, and it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we've ever dreamt of!", wrote Lauren.

She continued, "Our story found its stage at @casaledepasquinelli. It really felt like we stepped into a dream! @gabriele_pasquinelli_, @sara.gaddini, and @francescanieri76, you didn't just host a wedding, you held space for something sacred. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! These were the most gorgeous and jaw dropping floral arrangements we have ever seen, thank you @weddingeco.catering.flower for making this dream a reality! To @nikagunchak, who saw us exactly as we are and made it timeless. Thank you for capturing these beautiful moments! More thanks to come! xx"