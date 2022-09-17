Bollywood actor Salman Khan was on the hit list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the mastermind of the brutal murder of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster who operated from Tihar Jail, had been plotting the actor's murder for more than four years.



According to Punjab police, Bishnoi's gang tried to murder Khan twice in the past three months. They had conducted a recce of Khan's farmhouse and called the idea Plan "B" because the first one had failed.



Bishnoi had plans to kill Khan before Moose Wala and had made Canadian gangster Goldie Brar the leader of the plan. Brar had hired Kapil Pandit (a sharpshooter of the Lawrence gang) to kill Salman Khan. The plan was to assassinate him on his way to the Panvel farmhouse.

Kapil Pandit rented a room in Panvel, Mumbai, close to Khan's farmhouse, where he was accompanied by two additional shooters and multiple gunmen. They had carefully retraced their steps to the farmhouse, where they spent the next month and a half.

The shooters had observed that Salman Khan's car always travels slowly after the infamous hit-and-run incident. They also learned that when he enters the farmhouse, the majority of his security is located around him.

The road that leads to the farmhouse has plenty of potholes, and shooters also gathered, forcing Khan to go slower than usual on the road. The usual speed on this road is only 25 km per hour.

Even the security guards at the farmhouse were befriended by Lawrence's shooters, who pretended to be fans of the star in order to find out more about his movements.

Khan had twice been to the farmhouse while the shooter was there, but both times they had missed the attack.