Source Music, the agency behind K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, has filed a defamation lawsuit against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, seeking 500 million KRW (approximately 364,000 USD) in damages. The legal action, reported by a South Korean media outlet on July 15, accuses Min Hee Jin of slander and work disruption.

The lawsuit addresses three main issues:

1. Min Hee Jin's claim of personally casting NewJeans members

2. Her assertion that HYBE promised her the debut of the label's first girl group

3. Allegations of Source Music's negligence towards NewJeans members

Source Music contends that these claims have negatively impacted LE SSERAFIM's image, subjecting them to malicious comments. The agency has submitted evidence to support their case, including proof that Min Hee Jin's delayed preparations for a brand deal caused NewJeans' debut postponement, implying her acknowledgement of LE SSERAFIM's earlier debut.

This legal battle stems from Min Hee Jin's previous statements about HYBE's alleged discriminatory treatment of both girl groups and broken promises regarding group debuts. The lawsuit highlights the intensifying competition and tensions within the K-pop industry, particularly among agencies under the same parent company.