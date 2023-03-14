India's foremost cooking show MasterChef India has found its winner. The photo of the winner, Nayanjyoti Saikia, has been shared on social media despite the fact that the finale is still a few weeks away.



The picture of Nayanjyoti holding the trophy and dressed in the "MasterChef coat" was shared on the show's fan page. He can be seen behind other crew members as they finished filming the finale.

MasterChef India debuted in January and was judged by Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna. After viewers believed that the judges were skewed toward a select group of contestants, the show received criticism recently. During one challenge, vegetarian Aruna Vijay was allowed to cook with paneer while others were required to cook mutton. Additionally, viewers criticized the judges' favoritism and appreciation for her dishes while disparaging others, such as Priyanka Biswas Kundu. They also criticized the judges for focusing on Kamaldeep Kaur's emotions and referring to her as the show's "mumma."

When it comes to Nayanjyoti Saikia, the 26-year-old Assamese cook is self-taught. Vikas Khanna, a chef, came across him through Instagram. While his dad was hesitant to allow him to seek after cooking, the Michelin Star awardee culinary specialist figured out how to persuade him. Nayanjyoti has had a journey of his own on MasterChef, where he performed exceptionally well in some challenges while finishing last in others.

Also read : Controversy erupts over judges' decision in latest episode of MasterChef India