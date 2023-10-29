One year has passed since the tragic Itaewon stampede in Seoul on Sunday. Lee Ji Han, the late actor's mother sent a devastating note of grief on his official Instagram page. She also questioned the government's involvement in the sad event.

The mother of the Producer 101 Season 2 star wrote, “My dearest son Ji Han, it's Mom. They say it's been a year today since I last saw you. Even now, your face is so vivid in my memory, as if I saw you just yesterday. Two months ago, on your birthday, you didn't come, and today, it's been a year since I last saw you. You're still not with us”.

“No matter how hard I try to remember, I just can't recall your clear, bright eyes, and these days, I find myself battling a different kind of despair than before. I wonder how frightening and painful it must have been for you on that Itaewon street. Mom and Dad should have rushed to Itaewon to save you. If Mom had gone that day, you might not have gone to heaven from that cold and lonely street without receiving any help. The guilt and regret for not having done so weigh on me day by day," she wrote further.

She added that she will continue to seek justice for the late actor. Questioning the government about the same, she also said, "Why didn't the government prepare for such a foreseeable tragedy? Every day, even when I close my eyes and think, I can't understand it, and my anger grows as the days pass by. I will seek to find everything I can do so that your death will not be in vain".