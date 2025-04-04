Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, on April 4 morning. He was 87.

Affectionately recognised as 'Bharat Kumar', particularly for his patriotic films like 'Purab Aur Paschim, 'Kranti', 'Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan', he breathed his last at 4:03 am today.

The cause of his death has been identified as heart-related complications. Medical reports also confirmed that the legendary actor had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis, leading to his deteriorating health.

He was the recipient of a National Film Award and seven Filmfare awards.

The actor has also showcased his skill as a screenwriter, lyricist and editor. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj Kumar carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the film industry, with many expressing their grief and honoring his legacy.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed his grief over the passing of the legendary actor.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Sad to inform you all that legendary Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner, our inspiration, doyen of Indian film industry, Shri Manoj Kumarji is no more. He breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri, after not being well for a very, very long time. It's a great loss to the industry, Manojji will really miss you."

He added, "We all kept on meeting him quite occasionally. He was always full of life, he was always happy, and the entire industry will miss him. A great soul like him, a great maker like him, will never be there in our industry. Goodbye Manojji, goodbye."

Manoj Kumar leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy that has touched the hearts of millions.