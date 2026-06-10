Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja passes away at 84; Tamil Nadu to accord state honours

Veteran Tamil film director, producer and screenwriter P Bharathiraja passed away on Wednesday, June 10, in Chennai due to age-related complications, his family confirmed. He was 84.

A Padma Shri awardee, Bharathiraja is widely credited with transforming Tamil cinema by moving filmmaking away from studio-bound sets to realistic rural locations, reshaping narrative styles in the late 1970s and beyond. He is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actor-politician C Joseph Vijay, along with several film personalities including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, paid tribute to the veteran filmmaker.

The Chief Minister announced that state honours will be accorded to the late director in recognition of his contribution to cinema.

Bharathiraja made his landmark debut with 16 Vayathinile (1977), introducing a new wave of realism in Tamil films and mentoring several generations of actors and technicians.

His demise marks the end of an era in Tamil cinema, with tributes pouring in from across the film industry and political circles.