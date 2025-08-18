Legendary graphic designer Joe Caroff, creator of 007 gun logo, dies at 103

Joe Caroff, the renowned graphic designer behind iconic film posters and logos, passed away on August 17, at the age of 103 in his Manhattan home, according to his sons Peter and Michael Caroff.

Caroff’s work left a lasting mark on film history. He created the 007 gun logo for James Bond, inspired by Ian Fleming’s Walther PPK, as well as posters for classics such as West Side Story, A Hard Day’s Night, Cabaret, Gandhi, and Woody Allen films. He also designed opening title sequences for films like A Bridge Too Far, Death of a Salesman, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and The Last Temptation of Christ.

His career began when United Artists executive David Chasman hired him for the West Side Story poster and later for Bond-related promotional material. The famous 007 gun logo, which he designed spontaneously, earned him only $300, with no credit or royalties, though it became a cornerstone of the franchise.

Born August 18, 1921, in Linden, New Jersey, Caroff came from an artistic family; his father Julius was a skilled painter. He retired in 2006 at age 86 to focus on painting.

He is survived by his sons Peter and Michael, daughters-in-law Ruth and Cynthia, and granddaughter Jennifer. In 2021, to mark his 100th birthday, Caroff finally received recognition from EON Productions in the form of an Omega watch engraved with 007.

Caroff’s legacy endures in the visual language of cinema, from the iconic Bond gun logo to the timeless posters and title sequences he crafted.