Manipuri film community is mourning the passing of Debkumar Bose, a pioneering figure in the state's cinema, who directed Matamgi Manipur (1972), the first full-length Manipuri feature film. Bose passed away at Bellevue Hospital on the morning of October 18, 2024, at the age of 91. His death marks the end of an era for Manipuri cinema, where he played a key role in its inception and growth.

A candlelight vigil was held at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) complex, where members of Film Forum Manipur and other members of the film community paid their respects to the late filmmaker. Prayers were offered at the memorial stone for Manipuri cinema, where Bose's contributions were honored.

Bose, born on September 21, 1933, was the son of renowned Indian filmmaker Debaki Bose, who brought international attention to Indian cinema with his film Seeta (1934). Despite his roots in Bengali cinema, Debkumar Bose ventured into Manipuri cinema with Matamgi Manipur, a film that explored the tension between tradition and modernization in Manipuri society. It won the prestigious Presidential Medal and remains a cornerstone of Manipuri cinema.

Before his work in Manipur, Bose had already made a name in Bengali cinema, collaborating with icons like Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and Mrinal Sen. His notable works include Dadathakur (1962), which portrayed the life of poet Sarat Chandra Pandit.

Bose's influence extended beyond just filmmaking; his direction in Matamgi Manipur inspired future generations of Manipuri filmmakers and established Manipuri cinema's cultural identity. His storytelling, marked by emotional depth and subtlety, brought Manipuri stories to the forefront of Indian cinema.

The MSFDS and the Manipuri film community continue to honor his legacy, ensuring that his work and dedication to storytelling remain a guiding light for filmmakers in the region.