Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92 in Mumbai

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday, April 12, at the age of 92, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest, sources said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathing difficulties. According to Dr Pratit Samdani of the hospital, the veteran singer suffered a cardiac arrest on April 11 and was undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.

Earlier, her granddaughter Zinia Bhosle had shared an update on X, stating that the singer had been hospitalised due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, while requesting privacy for the family.

Widely regarded as one of the most versatile voices in Indian music, Asha Bhosle had a career spanning over eight decades, during which she recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple languages. Her ability to seamlessly move between genres—from soulful ghazals to peppy cabaret numbers—set her apart as a true musical icon.

Her collaborations with composers like O. P. Nayyar and R. D. Burman produced several timeless classics, including “Aao Huzoor Tumko”, “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko”, and “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja”. She also showcased remarkable depth in songs like “In Aankhon Ki Masti” and “Dil Cheez Kya Hai”.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, she reinvented herself for a new generation, collaborating with A. R. Rahman on popular tracks such as “Tanha Tanha” and “Rangeela Re”. Her work in Indipop, including “Kabhi To Nazar Milao”, further expanded her appeal among younger audiences.

Over the years, she received numerous honours for her contribution to music, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She also won two National Film Awards for her songs in the films “Umrao Jaan” and “Ijaazat”.

The death of Asha Bhosle marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy that continues to inspire generations.