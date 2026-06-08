Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses to perform in Guwahati on November 17

Assam is set to host one of the world's most iconic rock bands as Guns N' Roses will perform in Guwahati on November 17, 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday, June 8.

Sharing the news on X, the Chief Minister expressed delight over the band's upcoming performance, describing it as another milestone in Assam's growing prominence on the global live entertainment map.

"Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam," Sarma wrote.





Delighted to welcome the legendary Guns N' Roses to Guwahati on November 17, 2026, bringing one of the world's most iconic rock bands to Assam.



Following the historic success of Post Malone's concert, Assam's rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather… pic.twitter.com/CH1QX5cDK0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 8, 2026

The announcement comes months after the widely attended Post Malone concert, which drew visitors from across the country and generated significant attention for Assam as a destination for major international events.

Highlighting the broader impact of such concerts, Sarma said Assam's emergence as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum. He noted that fans travelling from across India and abroad would get an opportunity to experience the state's hospitality, culture and vibrancy.

The Chief Minister also underlined the economic benefits of hosting large-scale international events, saying they create new opportunities for tourism, local businesses and the wider economy.