Veteran British actor Patrick Stewart, best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series, has died aged 86.

Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles on October 29 following a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, his longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, Bush Novak said the actor was surrounded by family and friends during his final days. She said his loved ones spent time with him amid music, prayers, tears and laughter, adding that his presence and contribution to their lives would be cherished.

Born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, Stewart was the son of Alfred and Gladys Stewart. His father was a semi-skilled labourer and a World War II veteran who was among the last soldiers evacuated from Dunkirk.

Before making his mark in Hollywood, Stewart spent decades performing classical theatre in England. His career took a major turn in the late 1980s when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a role that established him as a prominent figure in international entertainment.

He later gained further recognition for portraying Professor Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men, in the popular superhero film franchise.

In recognition of his contribution to drama, Stewart was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010.

The actor is also set to appear posthumously as Professor Charles Xavier in Marvel's upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. The film is scheduled for release in India on December 17 and in the United States on December 18.