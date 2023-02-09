Hollywood star Leonard DiCaprio applauds Assam's accomplishment in stopping rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park, which is home to two-thirds of the world's population.

Taking to Instagram the Titanic star Caprio wrote, "In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977".

"Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world's population. This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century", he further wrote.

Kaziranga National Park is a stunning reserve that has elephant-grass meadows, marshy lagoons, and deep woodlands. It attracts both British nobility and cricket stars. The park, however, has become a serious worry owing to rhino poaching. According to Assam Police statistics supplied with Reuters, approximately 190 rhinos were killed in Assam between 2000 and 2021, but none were slain last year. The last time no poaching occurred was in 1977.