Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted sharing an intimate moment at a Halloween party in Los Angeles on October 30.

According to a report by Page Six, the 25-year-old model was seen grabbing DiCaprio’s behind. Pictures from the event showed Ceretti, dressed in a costume and red wig, sliding her hand into DiCaprio's trousers.

The actor, known for his role in 'The Wolf of Wall Street', was dressed in a white T-shirt and black trousers. DiCaprio and Ceretti have been linked romantically for several months. In September, they were seen together in Milan, Italy, with DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

Despite no official confirmation of their relationship, photos of DiCaprio and Ceretti kissing in an Ibiza pub went viral a few months ago. The couple reportedly spent the summer travelling together, and DiCaprio refers to Ceretti as his 'girlfriend'.

DiCaprio was recently seen in Martin Scorsese's film 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which was released in cinemas on October 20.