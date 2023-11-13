Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 49th birthday with a star-studded party. Among the attendees were Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and Snoop Dogg, among others. The 25-year-old Inception star, Vittoria Ceretti, was also present and was not shy about showing affection to DiCaprio. As per People, the couple was 'affectionate and kissing throughout the night'.

The party, held in Beverly Hills, went on until 4 a.m., with some guests like Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, and Axl Rose staying even later. An incident reported by Times Now suggested that the romance between DiCaprio and Ceretti took a risqué turn during the party.During the lavish event in Beverly Hills, DiCaprio and Ceretti were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night,” according to People.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor was the star of the night and was even carried “around the room” at one point. As the party lasted till 4 a.m. in the morning, it's safe to say that the host along with his guests had a blast. Many celebs like Dogg, Maguire, and Rose even stayed past 4 a.m. The Hollywood icon's romance reportedly took an NSFW turn when the Italian model was seen sliding her hands down his pants, as per Times Now.

Leonardo DiCaprio comemorando seu aniversário de 49 anos ( 11 de Novembro). pic.twitter.com/jboEk2t1Gg — Leo DiCaprio Br (@DiCaprioBrasil_) November 12, 2023

A few party video snippets were posted on social media, attracting a lot of attention and discussion from DiCaprio's followers. Online, a photo of Lady Gaga from the occasion was also circulated. A video posted by TMZ shows DiCaprio being escorted around by the attendees while everyone applauds and vintage hip-hop music plays in the background. He was wearing a black T-shirt and a black cap. A fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I love this song! I’m so glad he had such an amazing time hence, he should. I already said, happy birthday yesterday, but happy birthday again.” Another said, “I love to see him happy, and I wish him more brilliance and joy without caring about every person who hates him”.