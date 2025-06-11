Passenger, the voice behind the global hit Let Her Go, will perform live in India for the first time with a three-city tour scheduled for November. The British singer-songwriter, Michael Rosenberg, will bring his signature acoustic sound to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The tour opens on November 19 at DLF CyberHub in Delhi-NCR, continues at Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai on November 21, and wraps up in Bengaluru on November 22.

Passenger expressed enthusiasm about the long-awaited visit, saying, “For so many years, people have been requesting a Passenger tour of India, so it’s lovely to finally be able to say that it’s happening. I’ve been to India as a tourist and absolutely loved it — can’t wait to come back, this time with my guitar.”

The concerts are being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events at BookMyShow, noted the emotional connection many Indian listeners have with Passenger’s music. “His songs have quietly become soundtracks to everyday life. Bringing him here is a meaningful moment for us,” he said.

Passenger gained worldwide recognition with Let Her Go, which topped charts across the globe. His catalogue also includes standout tracks like Anywhere, Simple Song, Sword from the Stone, and Life’s for the Living.