“Let’s show the world how Delhi pops”: Travis Scott makes explosive India debut

Delhi witnessed its first-ever Travis Scott concert on October 18 as the global rap sensation brought the Circus Maximus Tour to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Thousands of fans gathered hours in advance, chanting his name and holding posters, eager for the “Goosebumps” star to hit the stage.

The evening kicked off with Canadian-Indian rapper NAV, who set the tone with hits like “Lemonade,” “Never Sleep,” and “Turks.” Fans lit up the stadium with their phone flashlights during NAV’s performance of “Myself,” creating a dazzling prelude to Travis’ arrival.

Travis took the stage at 8:30 pm, opening with a shoutout to Delhi: “It’s my first time in Delhi, let’s show the world how Delhi pops!” The Grammy-nominated artist delivered a high-energy setlist spanning fan favourites and tracks from his latest album UTOPIA (2023). Songs like “Goosebumps,” “Highest in the Room,” “Sicko Mode,” and “Butterfly Effect” kept the crowd on their feet, with each song ramping up the excitement.

The concert was a visual spectacle. Smoke, pyrotechnics, and colourful lights synced to the music gave the stadium a psychedelic vibe, while Diwali-inspired visuals added a festive touch. Travis even pulled three fans on stage, including one holding a humorous “Stormi for President” poster.

The performance of “FE!N” became the night’s highlight, with fans singing every line and calling for multiple encores. Other crowd favourites included “Drugs You Should Try It,” where the stadium lit up with a sea of flashlights, “Mamacita,” and a joint performance with NAV on “Biebs in the Trap” that drew roaring cheers.

The finale saw Travis moving along the barricades, shaking hands and taking in the creative, heartfelt, and funny signs from fans. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the concert was more than a show—it marked Travis Scott’s maiden venture in India, leaving fans eager for more.

Travis will return to light up Delhi again today, October 19, before heading to Mumbai for a November 19 performance at Mahalaxmi Race Course