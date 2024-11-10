Authorities in Argentina have confirmed that former One Direction star Liam Payne's death on October 16 was not due to suicide. Following an investigation, local prosecutors concluded that the injuries Payne suffered after falling from a third-floor balcony in a Buenos Aires hotel were consistent with an accidental fall, ruling out self-harm and external intervention.

The case has since taken a new turn, with toxicology reports indicating multiple substances in Payne’s system at the time of the incident. Hotel staff reportedly alerted police before his fall, describing an “aggressive” man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This development has led to charges against three individuals, identified as having close ties to Payne. The charges include “abandonment of a person followed by death” and “supply and facilitating the use of narcotics.”

Among those charged is a close associate of Payne, a hotel employee, and a third individual suspected of providing the substances. A judge has imposed restrictions on the suspects, preventing them from leaving Argentina, though no arrests have been made. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover more details.

Payne, 31, rose to fame with One Direction in 2010 after being grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik on 'The X Factor.' Together, they became one of the best-selling music acts in history, achieving global success with five albums and multiple awards.

After the band’s hiatus in 2016, Payne embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut album, LP1, in 2019. His passing has left fans and the music industry mourning the loss of a beloved artist and performer.