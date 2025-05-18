Liam Payne will make his final television appearance in Netflix’s upcoming music competition series Building the Band, set to debut this summer. The late singer, known worldwide for his role in One Direction, had completed filming the show before his death in October 2024.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s upfront presentation by Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, who said, “People will be obsessed with Building the Band coming this summer, hosted by AJ McLean.” The series features Payne as a guest judge and mentor, alongside Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger.

Payne's involvement had been uncertain following his sudden death in Buenos Aires, where he fell from a hotel balcony. Five individuals have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Netflix stated that it consulted Payne’s family before deciding to move forward with the release. The show had already been filmed, with final episodes—including three live shows—shot at Manchester’s Aviva Studios in August 2024.

The format of Building the Band challenges singers to form a group without meeting in person, echoing the blind-connection concept made popular by Love Is Blind. The series aims to blend reality TV drama with music industry insight, with each mentor guiding the contestants through the formation and evolution of their new bands.

The release will mark a poignant farewell for Payne, who had been working to reestablish his solo career and re-engage with fans. His final screen presence in the show adds emotional weight to the series.