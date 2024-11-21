A private funeral service for former One Direction member Liam Payne was held on Wednesday near London, over a month after his tragic death at age 31. Payne passed away on October 16 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The service was attended by his One Direction bandmates—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan—along with family, close friends, and notable figures, including Simon Cowell and James Corden. Zayn Malik rescheduled dates on his U.K. tour to attend.

Payne’s death sent shockwaves through the music world. Reports from Argentina revealed he suffered severe injuries in the fall, with investigations indicating narcotics use at the time. Authorities arrested a hotel staff member and an alleged drug dealer in connection with the incident.

The band shared a collective tribute on their Instagram account, expressing devastation at the loss of their “brother” and treasuring the memories they shared with him. Payne’s family also released a heartfelt statement mourning his “kind, funny, and brave soul.”

Payne rose to fame as part of One Direction, a globally successful boy band formed on The X Factor. The group released five albums before going on hiatus in 2016. Payne also enjoyed a solo career, producing hits like Strip That Down.