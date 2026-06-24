Liam Payne’s £29m estate to pass entirely to son Bear

Late singer Liam Payne’s nine-year-old son, Bear, has been named the sole beneficiary of the former One Direction star’s multi-million-dollar estate, according to court documents.

The documents show that Bear will inherit approximately USD 29 million from Payne’s estate. While a portion of the funds may be accessed earlier, most of the money will remain in a trust until he turns 18.

Payne, who died in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony, shared Bear with singer Cheryl. The couple welcomed their son in March 2017.

Earlier this year, Cheryl was appointed administrator of Payne’s estate after the singer died without leaving a will. Court records filed in May 2025 showed the gross value of his UK estate at around USD 38 million, with a net value of roughly USD 32.2 million.

Announcing Bear’s birth in 2017, Payne described the occasion as “a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life” and called it his “favourite memory” up to that point. He also paid tribute to Cheryl, saying she had “really made my dreams come true”.

The singer had often spoken about the importance of fatherhood. Reflecting on becoming a parent at a young age, Payne said he had “always wanted to be a young dad” but admitted it took time to find his footing.

He said his approach was simple: “Dad takes care of everyone,” adding that cooking for his family became one of the ways he embraced the role.