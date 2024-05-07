Move over, Vogue - the real Met Gala best-dressed list was curated by Artificial Intelligence this year. A hyper-realistic AI-generated image of Katy Perry strutting the iconic stairs sent the internet into a tizzy, with millions double-tapping in awe before realising they had been tricked by pixels.

The faux photo depicted the "Firework" songstress in a embroidered beige ballgown fit for a fairytale princess. Fans were eating up the elevated elegance, gushing that it was a frontrunner for best look of the night.

That is, until eagle-eyed observers noticed the cream and red carpet was a regurgitated design from 2018, not this year's fresh garden aesthetic.

Never one to miss out on the fun, Perry herself joined the mockery by reposting the AI look with the cheeky caption "Couldn't make it to the MET, had to work." She even shared a screenshot of her own mother Mary Perry falling for the fabricated fashion.

While Katy was a no-show at this year's gala, at least her AI avatar showed up and showed out. She's in good company too - Selena Gomez was hit by a similar digital doppelganger debacle last year. Maybe next time the bots will get the carpet coding right before declaring open season on our celeb fantasies.