Lights, camera, Goa! IFFI 2025 set to roll with 240 films from 81 countries

Goa is set to transform into a cinematic hub from November 20 to 28 as the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) rolls out an impressive lineup of over 240 films from 81 countries. This year’s edition promises a rich mix of 13 world premieres, five international premieres, and 44 Asian premieres, making it one of the most diverse editions yet.

For 2025, Japan takes the spotlight as the Country of Focus, presenting six handpicked titles that capture the evolving spirit of Japanese cinema. Meanwhile, Spain joins as the Partner Country and Australia as the Spotlight Country, further adding to IFFI’s global reach.

The festival’s three international competitions will feature 32 films from five continents, including a stellar selection of award-winning titles from major global festivals — from South Korea’s No Other Choice to Cannes Palme d’Or winner It Was Just An Accident, Venice’s Golden Lion champ Father Mother Sister Brother, Berlin’s The Message, and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value.

This year’s response has been overwhelming, with a record 2,314 submissions from 127 countries, including 1,098 entries in 18 Indian languages.

“IFFI 2025 marks a significant chapter as it embraces inclusivity and diversity, showcasing voices from across the globe while highlighting the richness of India’s regional cinema,” said Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Opening the festival is Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail — a sci-fi fantasy following a 75-year-old woman’s defiant journey through the Amazon. The film, which won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival, sets the tone for a festival celebrating courage, creativity, and freedom.

The Gala Premieres section will feature 18 films, including 13 world premieres, while the International Section will screen over 160 titles, among them 21 Oscar-nominated films. The International Jury will be led by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

IFFI’s nine curated sections — including Rising Stars, Restored Classics, Macabre Dreams, and Cinema of the World — promise a mix of genres and moods.

Adding to the buzz, the festival will host 21 masterclasses and panel discussions at Kala Academy, with industry icons like Aamir Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Suhasini Maniratnam, Christopher Corbould OBE, and Sreekar Prasad. Conversations will span topics from AI in filmmaking to cinema’s role in promoting peace.

IFFI 2025 also pays tribute to cinematic legends Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury, with screenings of restored classics marking their centenaries.

The Indian Panorama will showcase 25 feature films, 20 non-feature titles, and five debut features. Tamil film Amaran — starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi — will open the section, while Kakori kicks off the non-feature lineup.

The Women in Cinema and Emerging Voices sections will shine a light on inclusivity, presenting over 100 films helmed by women and first-time directors.

Meanwhile, the Waves Film Bazaar, now in its 19th edition, will feature 300+ projects across labs and markets, including a USD 20,000 co-production grant. The Creative Minds of Tomorrow initiative returns with 124 young participants tackling a 48-hour filmmaking challenge in collaboration with ShortsTV.

With global premieres, industry powerhouses, and a focus on new voices, IFFI 2025 promises to be a weeklong celebration of the world’s most exciting cinema — right on the sunny shores of Goa.