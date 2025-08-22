Lil Nas X arrested, hospitalised after late-night incident in Los Angeles

Rapper Lil Nas X was taken into custody and hospitalised early Thursday morning in Los Angeles after being spotted walking nearly naked and behaving erratically, according to police and multiple reports.

Authorities said officers responded around 4 am to Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, where they encountered a man wandering in the street wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. TMZ published a video appearing to show the 25-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that the individual charged at officers when they arrived. He was restrained, arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation of a possible overdose.

Police have not publicly confirmed the man’s identity, but outlets including ABC7 cited sources identifying him as Lil Nas X.