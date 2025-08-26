Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after LA incident

Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges following an incident in Los Angeles where he was reportedly seen wandering the streets nearly naked.

Court records show the rapper faces three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He was detained over the weekend and appeared in Van Nuys this morning before Judge Sarah Ellenberg, with bail set at $75,000.

During his arraignment, Lil Nas X entered a not guilty plea and was released from jail on August 25 afternoon.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for September 15. If convicted, the charges could carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman emphasised the seriousness of the case, stating, “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety. Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”