Linkin Park adds a standalone Bengaluru gig ahead of India debut

Linkin Park has expanded its long-awaited India debut with a fresh stop in Bengaluru, announcing a standalone concert for January 23, 2026. The show lands a day before the band headlines Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on January 24 and 25, marking their first-ever performances in the country.

The Bengaluru event, part of the group’s From Zero World Tour, is set for Brigade Innovation Gardens. The band said the decision followed an outpouring of enthusiasm after the Lollapalooza reveal.

Mike Shinoda summed up the mood, noting that the tour’s momentum and the response from Indian fans made a single appearance feel insufficient. “We’re thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India,” he said.

After pausing live shows in 2017 following the death of frontman Chester Bennington, Linkin Park returned to the stage in 2024 with a new lineup featuring Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell and Colin Brittain. The comeback also delivered a new album, From Zero, powered by singles “Lost” and “Friendly Fire.”

Fans can expect a mix of fresh material, including “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is the Crown,” alongside classics like “Numb” and “In the End.” Homegrown metal outfit Bloodywood will open the Bengaluru show.

General ticket sales for the Bengaluru concert go live on November 15 at 12 pm, exclusively on BookMyShow. The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.