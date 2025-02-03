Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concert in Delhi-NCR will feature Indian-American singer Lisa Mishra as a guest performer. The event, set for February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground, marks a major milestone for Mishra, who described the opportunity as a "dream come true."

Sheeran, currently on his + - = ÷ x Tour, recently performed in Pune, where he donned a t-shirt with the city's name, earning cheers from the crowd.

During the concert, he reflected on his previous performances in India, both held in Mumbai, and shared his excitement about playing in new cities this time.

Mishra hinted at a special set for the Delhi-NCR show, mentioning the possibility of performing unreleased music. The collaboration is expected to be a key highlight of Sheeran’s India tour, which continues to draw significant attention from fans.