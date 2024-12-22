American rapper and singer Lizzo has addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her in August 2023 by three former backup dancers. In a rare and candid interview, Lizzo denied all allegations, which included claims of sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and fostering a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit, filed by Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, emerged shortly after Lizzo concluded her Special Tour. The plaintiffs alleged that Lizzo’s actions, such as reportedly inviting dancers to interact with nude performers in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, violated their personal boundaries and created a toxic atmosphere on set.

“I was literally living in my dream,” Lizzo shared, describing the shock she felt when the lawsuit was filed. “And then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit,” she added. Lizzo expressed her surprise and pain, as the dancers involved were individuals she had personally mentored and offered opportunities.

Reflecting on the seriousness of the accusations, Lizzo said, “But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they’re trying—well, I don’t know what they’re trying to do—but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it’s not.”

Lizzo emphasized her belief that the allegations were exaggerated. “Let’s be clear,” she asserted. “I did nothing wrong, so I have no regrets.” The lawsuit claims that Lizzo cultivated a “hostile, abusive work environment” and organized the controversial Red Light District outing, which the dancers described as uncomfortable and inappropriate.

While Lizzo maintains she has been dismissed from the lawsuit, the dancers' attorney, Ron Zambrano, argued that Lizzo remains a defendant in the ongoing sexual harassment case. Zambrano highlighted the power imbalance between Lizzo, a global celebrity, and her junior dancers, which could have made it difficult for the dancers to refuse her invitation without fearing repercussions.

“There is an utter lack of awareness by Lizzo failing to see how these young women on her team, who are just starting their careers, would feel pressured to accept an invitation from their global celebrity boss who rarely hangs out with them,” Zambrano said.

Lizzo has previously denied the accusations on social media, calling them “sensationalized.” In an August 2023 Instagram post, she defended her actions, claiming that the accusers had admitted to inappropriate behaviour while on tour. Lizzo also emphasized her commitment to promoting body positivity and respect for women. “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world,” she stated.