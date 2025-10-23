Lizzo hit with lawsuit over alleged uncleared sample in unreleased track

Singer Lizzo has been sued by a Georgia-based company over claims that she used an uncleared sample in a song previewed on social media, according to court filings made in California.

The lawsuit, filed by The GRC Trust, centres on a snippet Lizzo shared in August featuring an unreleased track reportedly called “I’m Goin’ In Till October.” The clip appears to sample “Win or Lose (We Tried),” a song owned by publisher Jimmy Ginn and composed by Sam Dees — both listed in BMI’s database.

In the video, Lizzo also made light of the media buzz around Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign, joking, “I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.”

GRC’s attorneys allege that Lizzo and her label, Atlantic Records, benefited financially from using the sample without permission. The complaint states that attempts to resolve the issue privately failed, prompting the lawsuit. The company is seeking profits, damages, and attorneys’ fees.

This isn’t GRC’s first copyright fight this year. In September, the company sued Kanye West, his Yeezy brand, and collaborators Kano and Vory, claiming they sampled “Always Keep Your Love (Just Out of My Reach)” in West’s track “Lord Lift Me Up.”