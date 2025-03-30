The literary community is mourning the loss of L.J. Smith, the celebrated author behind The Vampire Diaries and The Secret Circle series, who passed away on March 8 at the age of 66.

According to a statement on her official website, Smith succumbed to a rare autoimmune disease, a condition she had bravely battled for more than a decade.

Her website tribute described her as a "kind and gentle soul" whose brilliance, creativity, resilience, and empathy left a profound impact on her family, friends, and devoted readers.

Spanning over three decades, Smith’s literary career saw immense success, particularly with The Vampire Diaries series, which gained global recognition when it was adapted into a hit television show in 2009. The series ran for eight seasons, securing 30 Teen Choice Awards and propelling its lead actors—Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder—to international stardom.

Beyond The Vampire Diaries, Smith also authored The Secret Circle trilogy, which was adapted into a TV drama in 2011.