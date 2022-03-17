In a trailer for an upcoming episode of Lock Upp, participants Kaaranvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi engage in a nasty verbal brawl, with both hurling personal insults on the other.

Inside the Lock Upp prison, things are heating up. Payal Rohatgi and Kaaranvir Bohra will be seen in a future episode of the reality show getting into a furious altercation, with both flinging personal attacks at each other. The exchange was captured in a new commercial for the show, which Alt Balaji released on social media on Thursday.

The reason for the dispute between the two is not explained in the video.

Payal opens the video by pointing her finger towards Kaaranvir and telling him, “You are a misogynist.” You’re a chauvinist male!” Payal is first referred to as a “female chauvinist” by Kaaranvir. “This girl you see here, she wants a joru ka ghulam (a slave for a spouse),” he says to the camera. Payal loses her temper and requests not to involve her spouse in the situation. “You cannot bring my partner into the show,” she retaliates. “I’m not going to include your wife in this.”

“You treat men like sh*t,” Kaaranvir says to Payal before walking away, escalating the dispute. Payal can then be seen crying and screaming to someone off camera, “He cannot use the word.”

Lock Upp is a reality show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. The show is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut, who appears on the weekends in the Judgement Day episodes. The show has celebrity contestants locked up inside a mock prison, performing tasks to win basic amenities for themselves.

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