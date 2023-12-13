On December 13, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of 'Leo' and 'Vikram', dispelled rumours about his Facebook account being hacked.

He clarified that he only maintains a presence on Twitter and Instagram. This statement follows a series of posts from a Facebook profile under his name that had gained attention on social media. Kanagaraj is currently involved in the production of a film with Superstar Rajinikanth, provisionally titled 'Thalaivar 171'.

He was in the spotlight today due to the alleged hacking of his Facebook account. In his statement on his X page, he urged his followers to disregard any hoax accounts. Kanagaraj's film 'Leo', starring Thalapathy Vijay, was a box office success, grossing over Rs 600 crore globally.

He recently established his production house, G Squad, and announced 'Fight Club' as its first production, set to be released in theatres on December 15.

Kanagaraj is also working on the script for 'Thalaivar 171', which, according to him, will be a standalone film and not part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.