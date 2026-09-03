Lollapalooza India 2027 announces massive line-up with Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Limp Bizkit and more

Lollapalooza India has announced the full line-up for its 2027 edition, bringing Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Limp Bizkit, 5 Seconds of Summer and Fontaines D.C. among the biggest names to Mumbai.

The two-day festival will take place on January 23 and 24, 2027, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, marking the fifth edition of Lollapalooza India. The festival will feature four stages and more than 20 hours of live music across the weekend.

British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, who recently confirmed that she would headline Lollapalooza India, is among the top-billed performers. She will be joined by K-pop girl group KATSEYE, American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, Australian pop-rock group 5 Seconds of Summer and Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC.

The international line-up also features American singer-songwriter St. Vincent, Swedish DJ and producer Steve Angello and Japanese electronic music artist Yūsuke Yukimatsu.

The festival has also put a strong focus on Indian music, with Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain, Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej, The Manganiyar Seduction, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rhea Raj, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Yashraj, Swadesi, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Rafiki, Curtain Blue, Run It's the Kid, Jannish, Josh Soj, The Lightyears Explode, Meewakching, Calcutta Cowboy, Anoushka Maskey, Dhoop & The Peculiars, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Karshni, Raj and Shriya Rao also on the bill.

The announcement follows days of speculation around the festival after organisers began dropping cryptic clues pointing towards several international acts. Olivia Dean had already confirmed her appearance ahead of the official announcement, while fans had been decoding references to artists including KATSEYE, Limp Bizkit, Fontaines D.C. and 5 Seconds of Summer.

With its latest line-up, Lollapalooza India is bringing together mainstream pop, K-pop, rock, alternative, electronic and independent Indian music for its January 2027 edition.