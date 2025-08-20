Lollapalooza India returns with global stars and homegrown talent

Mumbai is set to host Lollapalooza India for the fourth year in a row, with the festival scheduled at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 24 and 25, 2026.

Ticket sales kick off with an exclusive Pre-Sale for RuPay credit card holders at 11 am on August 26, 2025, while the General On-Sale opens at noon on August 28.

BookMyShow Live continues to lead the festival in India as promoter and co-producer, working alongside global creators Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Since its debut, Lollapalooza India has steadily grown into a major international music event. Past line-ups have combined global acts with homegrown talent—from Imagine Dragons and The Strokes sharing the stage with AP Dhillon and DIVINE in 2023, to Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, and Prabh Deep in 2024, and Green Day and Shawn Mendes making their India debut in 2025.

The festival has attracted hundreds of thousands of fans over three editions, offering more than 60 hours of live music featuring over 100 artists from around the world and India’s independent music scene. Memorable moments include Shawn Mendes wearing Virat Kohli’s cricket jersey and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong inviting a fan on stage before gifting him his iconic guitar.

Lollapalooza India 2026 promises another genre-spanning line-up and a weekend of music and culture, continuing its rise as one of India’s most talked-about live music events.