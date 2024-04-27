Police issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai’s Bandra.

According to reports, the police are likely to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi. He is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat’s Sabarmati. The police have also been contemplating invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and a probe too showed his involvement, following which the LOC was issued on Friday by the Mumbai police, the official added.

"Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the case. Anmol Bishnoi stays in Canada and travels to the USA. However, the IP address of the Facebook post, through which he claimed responsibility for the firing, was traced to Portugal," the official said.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) has also been registered after two motorbike-borne men fired at Salman Khan’s residence on the morning of April 14.

According to police, Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan hail from Fazilka, close to Lawrence Bishnoi's native place in Punjab.