Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to make headlines, and this time, it’s Ranveer’s reaction to Deepika’s latest photoshoot that has the internet buzzing.

The actor, who recently became a mother to daughter Dua, is slowly easing back into work and is currently in Paris representing India at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures that set social media on fire. Dressed in a chic white winter coat, bodycon pants, high heels, and a stylish hat, Deepika exuded effortless elegance against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Her bold red lipstick, leather gloves, and statement earcuffs added the perfect finishing touches to her glamorous look.

But while fans couldn’t stop gushing over her, it was her husband Ranveer Singh’s comment that stole the show. The ever-adoring husband reacted to her photos with a dramatic “Lord have mercy on me”, sending fans into a frenzy. His playful and swoon-worthy response once again showcased their undeniable chemistry and his unwavering admiration for Deepika.

After welcoming her first child in February, Deepika has been making selective public appearances. She recently attended the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, where she opened up about her life as a new mother. When asked about her last Google search, she laughed and admitted, "Definitely some mommy question like ‘when will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect".

On the professional front, she was last seen as DCP Shakti Shetty in Singham Again. While Deepika has yet to officially announce her next project post-motherhood, industry insiders suggest that the makers of Kalki 2 are eagerly awaiting her return.

Whether on-screen or off-screen, Deepika continues to rule hearts – and as Ranveer’s latest reaction proves, she still leaves him just as mesmerized as ever!