Lorde returns with first solo release in four years, drops ‘What Was That’ music video
Lorde makes a triumphant return with 'What Was That', her first solo release in four years. The music video highlights her unique style and is set to captivate audiences
After nearly four years without a major solo release, Lorde has returned with a new single and music video titled What Was That. The release marks a significant moment for the Grammy-winning artist, known for her distinctive voice and introspective lyrics.
The track, produced by Lorde alongside Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro — who previously worked on Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR — dropped on Thursday. Lorde announced the release via Instagram, posting the music video with a short caption that emphasized vulnerability and connection: “As little between us as possible. Aliveness over prowess. Naivete over disenchantment. I LOVE YOU WE START HERE.”
Shot in New York City, the video captures Lorde walking and riding a bicycle through the streets, with additional footage from an unannounced appearance at Washington Square Park earlier this week. The pop-up drew fans who had been speculating about new material after a series of cryptic teasers on her social media.
What Was That follows her 2021 album Solar Power and arrives after recent high-profile performances with Charli XCX, including a joint appearance at Coachella. With new music finally out, fans are eager to see whether a full project or tour announcement is on the horizon.
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