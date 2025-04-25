After nearly four years without a major solo release, Lorde has returned with a new single and music video titled What Was That. The release marks a significant moment for the Grammy-winning artist, known for her distinctive voice and introspective lyrics.

The track, produced by Lorde alongside Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro — who previously worked on Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR — dropped on Thursday. Lorde announced the release via Instagram, posting the music video with a short caption that emphasized vulnerability and connection: “As little between us as possible. Aliveness over prowess. Naivete over disenchantment. I LOVE YOU WE START HERE.”

Shot in New York City, the video captures Lorde walking and riding a bicycle through the streets, with additional footage from an unannounced appearance at Washington Square Park earlier this week. The pop-up drew fans who had been speculating about new material after a series of cryptic teasers on her social media.

What Was That follows her 2021 album Solar Power and arrives after recent high-profile performances with Charli XCX, including a joint appearance at Coachella. With new music finally out, fans are eager to see whether a full project or tour announcement is on the horizon.