In Los Angeles on Wednesday (October 11) night, the Grove unveiled a colossal red carpet for the global premiere of Taylor Swift's concert video, "Eras Tour."

“I appreciate you being here because this night is a core memory for me and you’re a part of it,” Swift said introducing the highly-anticipated movie before a packed auditorium of Swifties, celebrities (and celebrity Swifties), including Beyoncé, Adam Sandler, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Flava Flav, Karamo Brown, Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley, Simu Liu, Molly Sims, Jennifer Meyer and Mariska Hargitay, as well as the Grove owner Rick Caruso.

All of the eateries and retail establishments in the outdoor mall in Los Angeles were closed for the event, giving Swifties plenty of space to line both sides of the red carpet, scream the lyrics of her most recent song, "Cruel Summer," and dress in their finest "Bejewelled" outfits and friendship bracelets. Variety drove into the parking garage to find "Fearless" screaming across the speakers instead of the normal Frank Sinatra favourites.

Then, shortly before 6 p.m., the moment they had been waiting for finally arrived: Taylor Swift walked the red carpet wearing a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown made of tanzanite (she is, after all, from the "1989" era), accessorised with a diamond necklace and a glitzy curly bob.

Fans erupted in delight as the pop sensation posed for pictures with her tour dancers in front of the AMC sign. As Swift walked down the carpet to take pictures, sign autographs, and collect friendship bracelets, the noise level only went up.

A portion of the streets around the West Hollywood retail centre were blocked on Wednesday in advance of the event, and attendees were directed by security through a single entry. However, it didn't stop throngs of people from congregating on sidewalks and in crosswalks, craning to get a look at Swift. Helicopters carrying news also circled over for hours.