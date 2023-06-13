Love blossoms on Ram Leela set: Gulshan Devaiah recalls catching Deepika Padukone in Ranveer Singh's lap

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, released in 2013, is regarded as one of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's greatest films, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In an interview, their co-star Gulshan Devaiah discussed how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love while filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The burgeoning affair was kept under wraps at the time.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Italy in 2018. They dated for six years before getting married. Gulshan Devaiah, who played Bhavani in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, was questioned if he sensed their connection on set in a recent interview. The actor illuminated their love tale.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gulshan said, “First schedule mein toh humne kuch nahi dekha. Second schedule laga tha Udaipur mein, aur wahan pe notice kiya, arey godi mein baithi hai yeh, kya hogaya yeh. Humne toh notice hee nahi kiya tha guru. Yeh kab hogaya. Gaana-waana song sequence do-teen karwaye they, tab toh kuch nahin dikha humein, aake apna kaam karke chali jaati thi (In the first schedule, we didn’t see anything. It was during the second schedule in Udaipur that we noticed she was sitting on his lap. We had shot a few song sequences together, but back then we didn’t see anything. She would come, do her work, and leave).”