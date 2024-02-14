On Valentine's Day, the movie poster for "Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2" was released. The interesting poster, which implies that the film would be themed on obstacles of love in a technologically-driven society, was leaked by the makers on this particular day of love. Also, the revised release date has been disclosed.

The motion poster features a heart with pulsating social media apps icons that exude the theme of the film being based on love and sex in the time of the digital era! The caption read, “Yeh Valentine's Day nahi aasan, bas itna samaj lijiye, Love Sex aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! (This Valentine’s Day isn’t easy. It’s a the sea of Love, Sex and Betrayal and one had to drown to cross it). #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April. (sic)” Here’s the poster:

"Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" delves into the intricacies of romantic relationships and reveals the obscure sides of contemporary love in the Internet age. Dibakar Banerjee directed the motion picture. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, "Love Sex aur Dhokha 2" is a Dibakar Banerjee production with production credits going to Ektaa R. and Shobha Kapoor.